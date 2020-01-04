Monday

Hilary JM Topper, an adjunct professor at Hofstra University, talks about and signs copies if “Branding in a Digital World.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Jan. 9

Join Northport's Gaetane Martin as she discusses her book “100 Pennies: A Journey to Forgive the Unforgivable" with attorney Aaron Futterman. A book signing follows. Registration required. At 10 a.m., Smithtown Public Library, 1 North Country Rd., Smithtown; 631-360-2480, smithlib.org

Sunday, Jan. 12

Meet Woodbury native Barry Joseph, author of “Seltzertopia: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary Drink,” for a book discussion and signing. Registration suggested. At 1:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper