Tuesday

Meet Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 U.S Men’s Olympic Hockey Team, who'll talk about “The Making of a Miracle,” his book with Neal Boudette. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday

Local author Pinki Pandey talks about and signs copies of “Shattered Innocence.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com





Lawyer Jacqueline Harounian of Great Neck will sign copies of “Divorce Reality Check" and discuss her book. Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org

Saul Schachter will have stories to share about “Why Does My Social Life Pick Up When I Leave the Country? And Other (mostly) Whimsical Essays.” A book signing follows. At 7 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org

Thursday, Jan. 30

Donna Diamond, author of “Book Club: How I Became the Ultimate, Hard-core, High-handed, Card-carrying Bibliophilist,” will host a talk and book signing. At 2 p.m., Northport-East Northport Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport; 631-261-6930, nenpl.org

Join Run DMC’s Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and wife Justine Simmons for a signing of “Old School Love: And Why It Works.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper