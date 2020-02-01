Wednesday

Meet Barry Libin of Great Neck, author of the "The Vatican’s Vault,” at this talk and book signing. Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org





Denice Evans-Sheppard, director of the Oyster Bay Historical Society, will discuss “Footsteps of a Forgotten Soldier: The Life and Times of David Carll,” which she co-wrote with Francis S. Carl. A book signing follows. At 7 p.m., Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd.; 516-746-8488, mineolalibrary.info



Saturday, Feb. 8

Dana Cavalea, former director of strength, conditioning and performance for the New York Yankees, will be on hand to chat about “Habits of a Champion,” and also sign copies. At 1 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com





It's three authors in one signing as Jason Mandel (“Having Maddie: Our True Story”), James A. Graham (“The Dog in Me”) and Oscar Silver (“Tally Ho!”) also talks about their work. At 2 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper