Monday

Marc Ferris, author of “Star-Spangled Banner: The Unlikely Story of America’s National Anthem,” talks about the song’s hidden history, performs renditions of its original version and sign copies of his book. Registration suggested. At 1 p.m., Seaford Public Library, 2234 Jackson Ave.; 516-221-1334, seafordlibrary.org

Tuesday

Meet Laurie Boyle Crompton, the Floral Park author of “Freaky in Fresno,” a comic novel about cousins who switch bodies. At 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, barnesandnoble.com

Saturday, Feb. 15

Local poet Valerie Nifora will sign copies of “I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry.” At 1 p.m., Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave.; 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Join Blue Saffire for a talk about her book “Calling on Quinn.” Reservations required. At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

CNN's Don Lemon interviews Broadway producer Richie Jackson, author of “Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper