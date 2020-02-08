TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 10

Laurie Boyle Crompton of Floral Park pays homage

Laurie Boyle Crompton of Floral Park pays homage to '80s movies in her comic novel "Freaky in Fresno." Credit: Gregory Ortiz

By Newsday Staff
Monday 
Marc Ferris, author of “Star-Spangled Banner: The Unlikely Story of America’s National Anthem,” talks about the song’s hidden history, performs renditions of its original version and sign copies of his book. Registration suggested. At 1 p.m., Seaford Public Library, 2234 Jackson Ave.; 516-221-1334, seafordlibrary.org

Tuesday
Meet Laurie Boyle Crompton, the Floral Park author of “Freaky in Fresno,” a comic novel about cousins who switch bodies. At 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, barnesandnoble.com

Saturday, Feb. 15 
Local poet Valerie Nifora will sign copies of “I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry.” At 1 p.m., Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave.; 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Saturday, Feb. 15 
Join Blue Saffire for a talk about her book “Calling on Quinn.” Reservations required. At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Saturday, Feb. 15 
CNN's Don Lemon interviews Broadway producer Richie Jackson, author of “Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

