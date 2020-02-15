TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 17

Richard Panchyk talks about Long Island and its

Richard Panchyk talks about Long Island and its hidden history at North Shore Historical Museum on Feb. 23. Credit: Richard Panchyk

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday 
History professor Christopher Verga will discuss his book “Civil Rights on Long Island” at this event, which is part of the Huntington Historical Society's Lunch and Learn series. Tickets are $50 and include a two-course meal and book signing. At 12 p.m., Red Restaurant, 417 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-427-7045 ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Tuesday 
John Kenrick, author of "Musical Theatre: A History," examines the career of Robin Williams in his talk. which will also feature film clips. At 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org

Feb. 22
Yankees Magazine writer Bill Schulman shares tales from his book “Pinstripes and Tales: Curious Stories the Yankees Told Me.” Registration suggested. Complimentary copies of the book will be available, which Schulman will sign. At 1 p.m., Deer Park Library, 44 Lake Ave.; 631-586-3000, deerparklibrary.org

Feb. 23
Westbury author Richard Panchyk will share some secrets about Long Island in this program tied to his books "Abandoned Long Island," "Nassau County Through Time" and "Hidden History of Long Island." Tickets are $10. At 3 p.m., North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

