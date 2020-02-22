TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 24

Tayari Jones' novel

Tayari Jones' novel "An American Marriage" deals with social injustice. Credit: Nina Subin

By Newsday Staff
Print

Monday
Former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer will discuss his book “Fire Island Lighthouse: Long Island’s Welcoming Beacon” and sign copies afterward. Tickets ($10 adults, $5 for children) includes access to current exhibits. Sponsored by the Three Village Historical Society. At 7 p.m., Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket; 631-751-3730, tvhs.org

Tuesday
Gina Simone is a medium with a message. Join her for a talk about her book “Whispers of Love: Spirit’s Messages From Heartbreak to Hope” followed by a signing. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday 
Yohuru Williams, author of “Rethinking the Black Freedom Movement," discusses and signs copies of his work.  Registration required. At 7 p.m., Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City; 516-877-4980, adelphi.edu

Thursday 
Tayari Jones discusses her novel “An American Marriage,” about a couple torn apart by social injustice. Tickets are $5. At 7 p.m., Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City; 516-877-4040, adelphi.edu

Friday
Local authors Georgette Van Vliet (“Empowered: Practical Ways to Take Charge of Your Life!”), Paul Pitcoff (“Cold War Secrets: Unscrambling the Certain Uncertainties of Family Secrets”) and Heather Siegel (“Out From the Underworld”) talk about and signs copies of their books. At 4 p.m., Book Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

In this scene from "Miles Davis: Birth of 'Birth of the Cool':  Excellent portrait of the jazz legend
"Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones on Jan. 28, 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones to have vocal cord surgery
Al Pacino (left) as Meyer Offerman and Logan 'Hunters': Pacino's series debut balances pulp with seriousness
Bethenny Frankel attends the grand opening of the Bethenny Frankel to star in 'Apprentice'-like series
Tyson Fury, of England, who is scheduled to Wilder-Fury II a fight so big it took 2 TV networks to show
Drew Carey hosts CBS' "The Price Is Right." 'Price Is Right' suspends production after death of host's ex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search