Monday

Former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer will discuss his book “Fire Island Lighthouse: Long Island’s Welcoming Beacon” and sign copies afterward. Tickets ($10 adults, $5 for children) includes access to current exhibits. Sponsored by the Three Village Historical Society. At 7 p.m., Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket; 631-751-3730, tvhs.org

Tuesday

Gina Simone is a medium with a message. Join her for a talk about her book “Whispers of Love: Spirit’s Messages From Heartbreak to Hope” followed by a signing. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday

Yohuru Williams, author of “Rethinking the Black Freedom Movement," discusses and signs copies of his work. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City; 516-877-4980, adelphi.edu

Thursday

Tayari Jones discusses her novel “An American Marriage,” about a couple torn apart by social injustice. Tickets are $5. At 7 p.m., Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave., Garden City; 516-877-4040, adelphi.edu

Friday

Local authors Georgette Van Vliet (“Empowered: Practical Ways to Take Charge of Your Life!”), Paul Pitcoff (“Cold War Secrets: Unscrambling the Certain Uncertainties of Family Secrets”) and Heather Siegel (“Out From the Underworld”) talk about and signs copies of their books. At 4 p.m., Book Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper