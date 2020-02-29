Tuesday

It's a meet, greet and eat at Jackie Fischer's event for her book “The Lost Branch,” which will include Italian and Mediterranean appetizers by chef Robert Dell’Amore. Registration required. At 6:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., Brightwaters, 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org

Wednesday

Chef Rocco DiSpirito chats with Newsday's Erica Marcus about his book, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet," presented by Long Island LitFest and Newsday Live. Tickets are $40 and also includes a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Huntington Hilton, Savory Room, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 516-810-7781, longislandlitfest.com

Thursday, March 5

Mineola author D.Z. Stone talks about "No Past Tense: Love and Survival in the Shadow of the Holocaust." At 7 p.m., Cornerstone Irish American Bar and Grill, 288 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-741-6095, nopasttense.com



Poet Jack Donahue will read from his book “Inside/Out.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, March 7

Margaret M. Johnson discusses her cookbook “Teatime in Ireland," and tea will be served. At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org



The New York Times columnist Gail Collins has a new book “No Stopping Us Now,” which she'll talk about. Tickets ($20) include book signing and wine and cheese reception. At 5 p.m., Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society, Brown Building, 12 Bell St., Bellport; 631-776-7640, bbhsmuseum.com

