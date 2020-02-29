TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of March 2

Chef Rocco DiSpirito will talk about his book,

Chef Rocco DiSpirito will talk about his book, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet" with Newsday's Erica Marcus in Melville on Monday. Credit: Penguin Random House

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tuesday 
It's a meet, greet and eat at Jackie Fischer's event for her book “The Lost Branch,” which will include Italian and Mediterranean appetizers by chef Robert Dell’Amore. Registration required. At 6:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., Brightwaters, 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org

Wednesday
Chef Rocco DiSpirito chats with Newsday's Erica Marcus about his book, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet," presented by Long Island LitFest and Newsday Live. Tickets are $40 and also includes a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Huntington Hilton, Savory Room, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 516-810-7781, longislandlitfest.com

Thursday, March 5
Mineola author D.Z. Stone talks about "No Past Tense: Love and Survival in the Shadow of the Holocaust." At 7 p.m., Cornerstone Irish American Bar and Grill, 288 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-741-6095, nopasttense.com


Poet Jack Donahue will read from his book “Inside/Out.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, March 7
Margaret M. Johnson discusses her cookbook “Teatime in Ireland," and tea will be served. At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org


The New York Times columnist Gail Collins has a new book “No Stopping Us Now,” which she'll talk about. Tickets ($20) include book signing and wine and cheese reception. At 5 p.m., Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society, Brown Building, 12 Bell St., Bellport; 631-776-7640, bbhsmuseum.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jonica T. Gibbs (left) as Hattie and 'Twenties': BET series is sharply written, amusing
Barbara Corcoran attends the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran victim of phishing scheme
Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, and wife, actress LI's Lori Loughlin, husband's trial date set for October
Kerry Washington (left) and Reese Witherspoon star in What's new in March on the streaming services
The children's book "The Office: A Day at 'The Office' is now a children's book
Members of the Brentwood marching band practice under Newsday nominated for 23 NY Emmy Awards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search