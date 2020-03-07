TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of March 9

Maxim D. Shrayer talks about his book

Maxim D. Shrayer talks about his book "A Russian Immigrant: Three Novellas" at Hofstra on Wednesday. Credit: Lee Pellegrini

By Newsday Staff
Wednesday
Maxim D. Shrayer will discuss “A Russian Immigrant: Three Novellas” and then signs copies. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu


Meet David Bouchier, author of “Not Quite a Stranger: Essays on Life in France.” Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Thursday
R.L. Maco talks about and signs copies of “A Yearn to Discern: Finding Purpose and Fulfillment Through Discernment.” At 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 646-441-1240, barnesandnoble.com

 
Rockville Centre author Maureen Reid talks about and signs copies of “Becoming Herself.” At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave.; 516-766-6257, rcvlibrary.org

Friday
Grace Aneiza Ali, Kathy Engel, and Ellyn Toscano talk with Corinne Erni, senior curator of ArtsReach and Special Projects, about their contributions to the book “Women and Migration: Responses In Art And History.” Tickets are $12. At 6 p.m., Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

March 14 
Chef George Giannaris (“Ferry Tales II: When Hellenic Freezes Over”) demonstrates how to feed 50 people in 50 minutes. Tickets are $10 and include tastings, book signing and access to current exhibits. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

