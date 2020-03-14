TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of March 16

Author Lisa See talks about and signs copies

Author Lisa See talks about and signs copies of her book, "The Island of Sea Women: A Novel." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.. Credit: Patricia Williams

By Newsday Staff
Monday, March 16 
Author Lisa See talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Island of Sea Women: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

March 17-18
Author Claire Lombardo talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel.” Refreshments and Q&A to follow 3 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, SAMANEA Art Gallery, 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info

Saturday, March 21
Authors Robert and Lois Lilly talks about and signs copies of their new biography, “American Goddess: Jean Patchett.” In conversation with Patty Sicular. Screening of the 1957 musical “Funny Face” and reception with Jean Patchett’s daughter Amy Auer and cousin Daniel Patchett. Registration required. At 1 p.m., Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Sunday, March 22 
Children’s author Jessica Miller talks about her book “One Tooth Less.” Craft to follow. Part of Sunday Morning Story Time & Craft. At 11:30 a.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Sunday, March 22 
Author and coach Dana Cavalea (“Champion Kids: Johnny "The Jet" Saves the Day”) talks about and signs copies of his work. At noon, Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; (631) 724-0936, barnesandnoble.com  

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

