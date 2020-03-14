Monday, March 16

Author Lisa See talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Island of Sea Women: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



March 17-18

Author Claire Lombardo talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel.” Refreshments and Q&A to follow 3 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, SAMANEA Art Gallery, 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info



Saturday, March 21

Authors Robert and Lois Lilly talks about and signs copies of their new biography, “American Goddess: Jean Patchett.” In conversation with Patty Sicular. Screening of the 1957 musical “Funny Face” and reception with Jean Patchett’s daughter Amy Auer and cousin Daniel Patchett. Registration required. At 1 p.m., Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org



Sunday, March 22

Children’s author Jessica Miller talks about her book “One Tooth Less.” Craft to follow. Part of Sunday Morning Story Time & Craft. At 11:30 a.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com



Sunday, March 22

Author and coach Dana Cavalea (“Champion Kids: Johnny "The Jet" Saves the Day”) talks about and signs copies of his work. At noon, Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; (631) 724-0936, barnesandnoble.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper