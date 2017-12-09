Monday, Dec. 11

Woodbury resident Karyn Schoenbart discusses and signs copies of “M.om.B.A.: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next.” At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fiona Davis reads from and discusses her novel “The Address,” with a video history of The Dakota apartment building. Refreshments. At 7 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org

Thursday, Dec. 14

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian talks about his new memoir, “Access All Areas: Stories from a Hard Rock Life,” with radio personality Brian Orlando from 94.3 FM, The Shark. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Henry Chang discusses and signs copies of his new Detective Jack Yu mystery, “Lucky.” At 7 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info

Saturday, Dec. 16

Trial lawyer and part-time Montauk resident Martin London discusses his memoir, “The Client Decides: A Litigator’s Life — Jackie Onassis, Vice President Spiro Agnew, Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and more,” part of the Author Talk series. Advance registration suggested. At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org