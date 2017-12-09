TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of Dec. 10

Fiona Davis will be at the Port Washington

Fiona Davis will be at the Port Washington Public Library on Dec. 12. Photo Credit: Kristen Jensen

By Newsday Staff
Monday, Dec. 11

Woodbury resident Karyn Schoenbart discusses and signs copies of “M.om.B.A.: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next.” At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Fiona Davis reads from and discusses her novel “The Address,” with a video history of The Dakota apartment building. Refreshments. At 7 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org

Thursday, Dec. 14

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian talks about his new memoir, “Access All Areas: Stories from a Hard Rock Life,” with radio personality Brian Orlando from 94.3 FM, The Shark. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Henry Chang discusses and signs copies of his new Detective Jack Yu mystery, “Lucky.” At 7 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info

Saturday, Dec. 16

Trial lawyer and part-time Montauk resident Martin London discusses his memoir, “The Client Decides: A Litigator’s Life — Jackie Onassis, Vice President Spiro Agnew, Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and more,” part of the Author Talk series. Advance registration suggested. At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

