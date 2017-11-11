This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
25°
Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 12

Local and big-time writers sign their works on all corners of the Island.

Author Brooke Kroeger comes to the Suffolk County

Author Brooke Kroeger comes to the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead on Nov. 16. Photo Credit: Kristin Hoebermann

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Nov. 14

Ronkonkoma resident John P. Cardone talks about and signs copies of “Waterviews: The Healing Power of Nature,” part of the Long Island Authors Group series. At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Wednesday, Nov. 15

New Yorker magazine staff writer John McPhee, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for “Annals of the Former World,” reads from and talks about his work, part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 11:15 a.m., Hofstra University South Campus, Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu/gwgr

Thursday, Nov. 16

Brooke Kroeger, a professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, talks about and signs copies of “The Suffragents: How Women Used Men to Get the Vote,” part of the Book and Bottle series. Admission, $5, includes wine and cheese and access to current exhibits. Register in advance. At 6 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Friday, Nov. 17

Rockville Centre resident Edward T. Byrne talks about and signs copies of his novel “Love’s Not Over ’Til It’s Over.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lisa Immordino Vreeland talks about and signs copies of “Love, Cecil: A Journey with Cecil Beaton.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

