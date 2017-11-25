TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 26

Chef Rocco DiSpirito comes to the Book Revue

Chef Rocco DiSpirito comes to the Book Revue in Huntington on Nov. 30. Photo Credit: Rocco DiSpirito

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Nov. 28

Former Nassau County Poet Laureate Gayl Teller reads from her latest collection, “Hidden in Plainview,” and other work, followed by an open mic reading. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Former harness driver and trainer Freddie Hudson talks about and signs copies of “Momentous: Racing to Glory.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Nov. 30

Farmingville author John Positano talks about and signs copies of “Dinner with DiMaggio,” a memoir co-authored with his brother, Rock Positano. At 5:30 p.m., Stony Brook University, Center for Italian Studies Frank Melville Memorial Library, Room E4340, 110 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-7444, calendar.stonybrook.edu

Chef Rocco DiSpirito talks about and signs copies of his new cookbook, “Rocco’s Healthy & Delicious: More than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lynbrook author Jennifer Gracen talks about and signs copies of her romance novel “Between You and Me (The Harrisons series).” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

