Tuesday, Nov. 28

Former Nassau County Poet Laureate Gayl Teller reads from her latest collection, “Hidden in Plainview,” and other work, followed by an open mic reading. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Former harness driver and trainer Freddie Hudson talks about and signs copies of “Momentous: Racing to Glory.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Nov. 30

Farmingville author John Positano talks about and signs copies of “Dinner with DiMaggio,” a memoir co-authored with his brother, Rock Positano. At 5:30 p.m., Stony Brook University, Center for Italian Studies Frank Melville Memorial Library, Room E4340, 110 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-7444, calendar.stonybrook.edu

Chef Rocco DiSpirito talks about and signs copies of his new cookbook, “Rocco’s Healthy & Delicious: More than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lynbrook author Jennifer Gracen talks about and signs copies of her romance novel “Between You and Me (The Harrisons series).” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com