Tuesday, Oct. 17
Lake Grove author Reed Farrel Coleman talks about and signs copies of his new Gus Murphy novel, “Where It Hurts,” part of the “Kiss Me, Kill Me” series. Register in advance, code HMA165. At 2 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, myhpl.org
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Tara Clancy, author of the memoir “The Clancys of Queens,” talks about her work with Catherine Burns, artistic director of “The Moth Radio Hour,” part of the Writers Speak series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m., Radio Lounge, Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa
Long Island native Daniel Mendelsohn talks about and signs copies of his memoir, “An Odyssey: A Father, a Son and an Epic.” At 7 p.m., Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 516-938-0077, poblib.org
Friday, Oct. 20
Author David Sedaris reads from new and unpublished works, including his latest, “Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002).” Books available for purchase. Ticket, $48, includes book signings at 7 p.m. and after the program. At 8 p.m., Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com
Saturday, Oct. 21
East End poets Grace Schulman, Star Black, Marc Cohen, Susan Baran and others read the work of poet John Ashbery, who died in September. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
