Monday, Oct. 23
Huntington author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky discusses “Historic Crimes of Long Island: Misdeeds from the 1600s to the 1950s.” Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org
Most popular
Huntington author Jeannie Moon talks about and signs copies of her Long Island-based novel “Then Came You.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Award-winning poet Claudia Rankine (“Citizen: An American Lyric”), recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Grant, talks about and reads from her work, part of Great Writers, Great Readings series. Admission is free. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, 900 Fulton Ave., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu/gwgr
Joel Osteen signs copies of “Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good.” Wristbands distributed beginning at 9 a.m., with purchase of book. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2216
Valley Stream children’s author Robert L. Fouch talks about and signs copies of “Christmas Carol & the Defenders of Claus.” At 7:30 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Rolling Stone contributing editor Anthony DeCurtis discusses and signs copies of his “Lou Reed: A Life.” At 7:30 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.