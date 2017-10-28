Monday, Oct. 30
Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson talks about and signs copies of his memoir, “What Does This Button Do?” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Baldwin resident Florence Tannen reads from her memoir, “Momma’s Black Refrigerator.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Thursday, Nov. 2
Shuvendu Sen talks about his book, “Why Buddha Never Had Alzheimer’s: A Holistic Treatment Approach through Meditation, Yoga & the Arts.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1542 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-365-6723
Saturday, Nov. 4
Justin Spring talks about and signs copies of “The Gourmands’ Way: Six Americans in Paris and the Birth of a New Gastronomy.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Sunday, Nov. 5
Southampton author Phil Keith, a U.S. Navy veteran, reads from his new book, “Settling Up: A Novel of Vietnam and One Man’s Quest to Make Things Right,” and leads an open forum of Vietnam veterans sharing their stories. Register in advance. At 3 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St.; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
