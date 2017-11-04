Author events across Long Island, week of Nov. 5
With topics from Andrew Jackson to Bernie Madoff, writers to speak and sign their works at libraries and book stores
Monday, Nov. 6
“Fox and Friends” co-anchor Brian Kilmeade, a Massapequa resident, talks about and signs copies of “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Southampton author Phil Keith, a Navy veteran, reads from “Settling Up: A Novel of Vietnam and One Man’s Quest to Make Things Right.” Advance registration suggested. At noon, Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Thursday, Nov. 9
South Huntington resident Colleen P. Eren, an associate professor of criminal justice at LaGuardia Community College, discusses her new “Bernie Madoff and the Crisis: The Public Trial of Capitalism.” At 7 p.m., South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., Huntington Station; 631-549-4411, shpl.info
Friday, Nov. 10
Heather Cumiskey talks about and signs copies of her young adult novel, “I Like You Like This.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Saturday, Nov. 11
Wainscott resident David Kozatch reads from and signs copies of his debut murder mystery, “Off the East End.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com