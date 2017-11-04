This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
EntertainmentBooks

Author events across Long Island, week of Nov. 5

With topics from Andrew Jackson to Bernie Madoff, writers to speak and sign their works at libraries and book stores

Brian Kilmeade comes to Book Revue in Huntington

Brian Kilmeade comes to Book Revue in Huntington on Nov. 6. Photo Credit: Fox News

By Newsday Staff
Monday, Nov. 6

“Fox and Friends” co-anchor Brian Kilmeade, a Massapequa resident, talks about and signs copies of “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Southampton author Phil Keith, a Navy veteran, reads from “Settling Up: A Novel of Vietnam and One Man’s Quest to Make Things Right.” Advance registration suggested. At noon, Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Thursday, Nov. 9

South Huntington resident Colleen P. Eren, an associate professor of criminal justice at LaGuardia Community College, discusses her new “Bernie Madoff and the Crisis: The Public Trial of Capitalism.” At 7 p.m., South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., Huntington Station; 631-549-4411, shpl.info

Friday, Nov. 10

Heather Cumiskey talks about and signs copies of her young adult novel, “I Like You Like This.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, Nov. 11

Wainscott resident David Kozatch reads from and signs copies of his debut murder mystery, “Off the East End.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

