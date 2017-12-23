Wednesday, Dec. 27

Sea Cliff resident John Duvall talks about and reads from his children’s book “The Great Spruce,” for all ages. At 11 a.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org

Saturday, Dec. 30

Authors Emily Nunn (“The Comfort Food Diaries: My Quest for the Perfect Dish to Mend a Broken Heart”) and Mary Norris (“Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen”), former colleagues at The New Yorker, discuss cooking and writing. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com