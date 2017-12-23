TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentBooks

Author events on Long Island, week of Dec. 24

Sea Cliff's John Duvall will be at the

Sea Cliff's John Duvall will be at the Rockville Centre Public Library on Dec. 27. Photo Credit: David Leach Photography Inc.

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Sea Cliff resident John Duvall talks about and reads from his children’s book “The Great Spruce,” for all ages. At 11 a.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org

Saturday, Dec. 30

Authors Emily Nunn (“The Comfort Food Diaries: My Quest for the Perfect Dish to Mend a Broken Heart”) and Mary Norris (“Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen”), former colleagues at The New Yorker, discuss cooking and writing. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Sam Haskell, CEO of Miss America Organization, speaks Miss America suspends CEO in email flap
Mariah Carey performs in Times Square on New Mariah Carey returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Bill Murray in What to watch on TV this Christmas weekend
Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge in 1951's Top 20 TV Christmas classics, ranked
Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson intercepts a pass Jets’ defensive line has been a work in progress
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct