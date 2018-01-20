Monday, Jan. 22

Leif Cocks, head of The Orangutan Project, talks about and signs copies of his book, “Orangutans, My Cousins, My Friends: A Journey to Understand and Save the Person of the Forest.” Co-sponsored by the Nature Conservancy. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Playwright Robert Karmon of Syosset discusses and signs copies of his new novel, “Isaac,” $10 fee. At 11 a.m., Mid-Island J.C.C., 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview; 516-822-3535, miyjcc.org

Thursday, Jan. 25

Author David M. Griffin gives a talk and signs copies of “Lost British Forts of Long Island,” part of the Huntington Historical Society’s Lunch & Learn series. Must register; $50 fee includes lunch. At noon, Black and Blue Restaurant, 65 Wall St., Huntington; 631-427-7045, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Saturday, Jan. 27

The YA historical novelist “Aunt Claire” discusses and signs copies of “Grace Harlowe’s Freshman Year at High School” and “The Automobile Girls at Newport: or, Watching the Summer Parade.” At 1 p.m., Lake Grove Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341

Long Island Authors Group members James A. Demeo (“What’s Your Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Keep Your Family Safe During Emergency Situations”), Karen T. Harter (“Jeremiah Strout and the Curse of the Golden Harp”), Lisa Diaz Meyer (“All Roads Home: A Collection of Short Stories”) and Debbie De Louise (“Written in Stone: Cobble Cove Mystery #3”) discuss their work and sign copies of their books. At 2 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com