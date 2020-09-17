TODAY'S PAPER
First volume of Barack Obama's memoir coming Nov. 17

The first volume of former President Barack Obama's

The first volume of former President Barack Obama's new memoir, features an "accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office." Credit: Democratic National Convention via AP

By The Associated Press
The first volume of former President Barack Obama's memoir is coming out Nov. 17, two weeks after Election Day. It's called "A Promised Land" and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

The publication date for the second volume has not yet been determined.

"I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still," Obama, 59, said in a statement Thursday.

"In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows. And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody — a task that won’t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens."

Obama's book, like his previous ones, will be released by Crown, a division of Penguin Random House.

By The Associated Press

