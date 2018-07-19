TODAY'S PAPER
The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' adapted for picture book

By The Associated Press
Two new children's books will add pictures to the words of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing announced Thursday that the series will begin with "All You Need Is Love," featuring illustrations by Marc Rosenthal. It comes out in January through the imprint Little Simon. The second book will be announced at a future date.

The books will be released through a licensing agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Sony/ATV's Global Licensing Agent, Epic Rights. Other picture books have been based on Beatles songs. In 2014, Ringo Starr collaborated with illustrator Ben Cort on an adaptation of "Octopus's Garden."

