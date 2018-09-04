Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentBooks

What to read this week: New books by Mark Leibovich, Michael Donkor and Dolly Chugh

"Big Game," by Mark Leibovich. Photo Credit: Penguin Press

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
Print

BIG GAME: The NFL in Dangerous Times, by Mark Leibovich. The New York Times Magazine national correspondent and author of "This Town" spent four years talking to players, coaches and owners in the world of professional football to create a snapshot of the sport at this moment — from Tom Brady's "Deflategate" to Colin Kaepernick "taking a knee." (Penguin Press, $28)

HOUSEGIRL, by Michael Donkor. This beautifully realized debut novel, published in the U.K. earlier this year, follows Belinda, the teenage housegirl of the title as she leaves behind her native Ghana for London. Along with her impressions of the alien foreign city, it explores her relationships with a young servant girl back home, a sort of younger sister, and the London-born daughter of her Ghanaian employers. (Picador, $16 paper)

THE PERSON YOU MEAN TO BE: How Good People Fight Bias, by Dolly Chugh. The author — a psychologist and NYU professor from Garden City — wants us to be good-ish, not good, people. That means acknowledging our individual privileges, recognizing bias when it happens and learning to engage our friends and neighbors productively about these issues. (HarperBusiness, $27.99)

Headshot

Books and travel editor Tom Beer, at Newsday since 2007, likes nothing better than a good book and a long trip.

More Entertainment

After being eliminated from the most recent "Bachelorette" Colton Underwood will be next 'Bachelor'
Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose Recent notable deaths
This undated self-portrait posted on Instagram shows actress Actress of 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
ESPN host and Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen with Meeting Victoria Arlen
Roseanne Barr takes part in a special event Barr: I'll be in Israel when 'The Connors' airs in America
Meeting ‘This Is Us’ actor Lonnie Chavis