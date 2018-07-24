TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

What to read this week: New books by Parker Posey, Rosie Walsh and Alexia Arthurs

"You're on an Airplane," by Parker Posey. Photo Credit: Blue Rider Press

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com
YOU'RE ON AN AIRPLANE: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir, by Parker Posey. The indie film actress frames her unsurprisingly quirky memoir as a chat with the reader — who happens to be her seatmate on a long flight. (Her "emotional support dog," Gracie, is on her lap.) Posey has plenty to share about her films ("Party Girl," "Dazed and Confused," "Best in Show") and her passions (pottery, Mysore yoga). (Blue Rider, $28)

GHOSTED, by Rosie Walsh. After a whirlwind weeklong romance with Sarah, Eddie goes on vacation and disappears — no calls, no texts, nada. Has Sarah, almost 40 and getting out of an unsuccessful marriage, fallen victim to that dreaded contemporary dating phenomenon, ghosting? This American debut by an English writer should appeal to fans of Liane Moriarty and Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, $26)

HOW TO LOVE A JAMAICAN, by Alexia Arthurs. This debut collection of stories, by a Jamaican-born writer who moved to Brooklyn as a girl, explores the complex realities of characters at home in the Caribbean and in the United States — the latest in a wave of vital fiction about the immigrant experience. The book comes praised by no less an authority than Zadie Smith. (Ballantine, $27)

