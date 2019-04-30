TODAY'S PAPER
What to read this week: New books by Chip Creek, Michele Filgate and Robert Morrison

"Cape May" by Chip Creek (Celadon, April 2019) Photo Credit: Celadon Books

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
CAPE MAY, by Chip Creek. Get a jump start on summer reading with this seductive novel set in the Jersey Shore town of the title. A pair of innocent 1950s newlyweds have come for their honeymoon and fall under the sway of a glamorous set of partyers and a steady stream of gin cocktails. Their marriage will never be the same. (Celadon, $26.99)

WHAT MY MOTHER AND I DON’T TALK ABOUT: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence, edited by Michele Filgate. In 2017, Filgate published an essay about her stepfather’s abuse and her estrangement from her mom. For this anthology she tapped Alexander Chee, Kiese Laymon, Leslie Jamison and others write about the challenges of honesty with our mothers. (S&S, $26)

THE REGENCY YEARS: During Which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern, by Robert Morrison. This engaging history transports readers to England during the years 1811-1820. It was a decade of radical change in technology, religion, the arts, jurisprudence, sexuality and more. (W.W. Norton, $29.95)

