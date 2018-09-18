DEAR AMERICA: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, by Jose Antonio Vargas. The Filipino author came to this country at the age of 12 to live with his immigrant grandparents. At 16 he learned his green card was fake. Vargas went on to an award-winning career in journalism, but the threat of deportation dogs him. "Dear America" is his consideration of "the most anti-immigrant era in modern American history." (Dey St., $25.99)

WASHINGTON BLACK, by Esi Edugyan. Longlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize, this historical novel opens on a Barbadian sugar planation in 1830, where an 11-year-old boy — a field slave named Washington Black, or "Wash" — is chosen as the servant of his master's visiting brother. From this fateful moment, the novel follows Wash's journey at sea, in the Antebellum American South and even to the Arctic. (Knopf, $26.95)

RISING OUT OF HATRED: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist, by Eli Saslow. How did Derek Black — son of a prominent white nationalist, whose godfather was KKK Grand Wizard David Duke — come to renounce the movement? That's the story told by journalist Saslow, who recounts Black's experiences at New College in Florida, where for the first time he encountered a different worldview. (Doubleday, $26.95)