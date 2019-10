Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 28

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 28.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

2. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

4. VINCE FLYNN: LETHAL AGENT, by Kyle Mills (Atria / Bestler)

5. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. THE ORACLE, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. KILLER INSTINCT, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

8. THE GIRL WHO LIVED TWICE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

9. THE TITANIC SECRET, by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

10. VENDETTA IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. INSIDE OUT, by Demi Moore (Harper)

2. THE UNITED STATES OF TRUMP, by Bill O’Reilly (Holt)

3. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. OVER THE TOP, by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

5. KNOW MY NAME, by Chanel Miller (Viking)

6. EXONERATED, by Dan Bongino (Post Hill)

7. SUPER ATTRACTOR, by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

8. THE RIDE OF A LIFETIME, by Robert Iger (Random House)

9. PERMANENT RECORD, by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan)

10. STORIES THAT STICK, by Kindra Hall (HarperCollins Leadership)

PAPERBACK

1. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

2. YOU ARE THE GIRL FOR THE JOB, by Jess Connolly (Zondervan)

3. IT, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. THE KETO GUIDO COOKBOOK, by Vinny Guadagnino (Rockridge)

6. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

7. A SPARK OF LIGHT, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

9. THE WHOLE TRUTH, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)