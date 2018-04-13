Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 8.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. I’VE GOT MY EYES ON YOU, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

2. RED ALERT, by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

3. THE DISAPPEARED, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. ACCIDENTAL HEROES, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. CAVE OF BONES, by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. THE FEMALE PERSUASION, by Meg Wolitzer (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

1. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. THE RATIONAL BIBLE, by Dennis Prager (Regnery Faith)

3. FACTFULNESS, by Hans Rosling (Flatiron)

4. DEAR MADAM PRESIDENT, by Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central)

5. GIADA’S ITALY, by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

6. I’VE BEEN THINKING . . ., by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. RUSSIAN ROULETTE, by Michael Isikoff and David Koff (Twelve)

8. MAKE TROUBLE, by Cecile Richards (Touchstone)

9. SECRET EMPIRES, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

10. TIGER WOODS, by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. TRUE ROOTS, by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)

3. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

4. END GAME, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. THE LYING GAME, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

6. READY PLAYER ONE (movie tie-in), by Ernest Cline (Broadway)

7. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. CAMINO ISLAND, by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. THE ROAD HOME, by Beverly Lewis (Bethany House)

10. MAGPIE MURDERS, by Anthony Horowitz (Harper Perennial)