HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)

2. PARADOX, by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

3. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. COTTAGE BY THE SEA, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

5. THE OTHER WOMAN, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. SPYMASTER, by Brad Thor (Atria / Bestler)

7. THE GOOD FIGHT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. THE PERFECT COUPLE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. ALL WE EVER WANTED, by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

10. WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LULULEMONS, by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

NONFICTION

1. THE RUSSIA HOAX, by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

2. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

3. LIARS, LEAKERS, AND LIBERALS, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. THE GUTFELD MONOLOGUES, by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)

6. THE DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL TWITTER LIBRARY, by The Daily Show . . . (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

7. DEATH OF A NATION, by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

8. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. EDUCATED: A MEMOIR, by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. INDIANAPOLIS, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

2. LESS by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

3. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Anchor)

4. Y IS FOR YESTERDAY, by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

5. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Penguin Books)

6. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

7. TRIPLE HOMICIDE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

8. CRAZY RICH ASIANS (movie tie-in), by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

9. PACHINKO, by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central)

10. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)