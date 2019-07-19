Bestsellers for the week ending July 13

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending July 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. UNDER CURRENTS, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

5. BACKLASH, by Brad Thor (Atria / Bestler)

6. LOST AND FOUND, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. KNIFE, by Jo Nesbø (Knopf)

8. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

9. EVVIE DRAKE STARTS OVER, by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)

10. THE CHAIN, by Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)

NONFICTION

1. JUSTICE ON TRIAL, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

2. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. THREE WOMEN, by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

5. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. AMERICA’S RELUCTANT PRINCE, by Steven M. Gillon (Dutton)

7. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. SONGS OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)

9. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

10. FOR THE GOOD OF THE GAME, by Bud Selig (Morrow)

PAPERBACK

1. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

4. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

5. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Bantam)

6. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

7. THE FLIGHT GIRLS, by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

8. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

9. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 edition) (College Board)