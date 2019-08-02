TODAY'S PAPER
Bestsellers for the week ending July 27

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington.

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending July 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

4. THE NEW GIRL, by Daniel Silva (Harper

5. STAR WARS: THRAWN: TREASON, by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

6. UNDER CURRENTS, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. WINDOW ON THE BAY, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

10. BACKLASH, by Brad Thor (Atria / Bestler)

NONFICTION

1. COMFORT FOOD SHORTCUTS, by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. THREE WOMEN, by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

7. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

8. THE LIFE OF A WANNABE MOGUL, by Bella Thorne (Rare Bird)

9. AMERICAN CARNAGE, by Tim Alberta (Harper)

10. JUSTICE ON TRIAL, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

PAPERBACK

1. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. AMBUSH, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

4. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

5. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

6. THE ADVENTURE ZONE: MURDER ON THE ROCKPORT LIMITED!, by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (First Second)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Bantam)

9. THE FLIGHT GIRLS, by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

