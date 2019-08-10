Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 3

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 6.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

4. DARK AGE, by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

5. THE NEW GIRL, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. LABYRINTH, by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

7. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. CHANCES ARE . . ., by Richard Russo (Knopf)

9. UNDER CURRENTS, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

10. WINDOW ON THE BAY, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

NONFICTION

1. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. THREE WOMEN, by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

4. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

6. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

7. A DREAM ABOUT LIGHTNING BUGS, by Ben Folds (Ballantine)

8. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

9. EAT TO BEAT DISEASE, by William W. Li (Grand Central)

10. JUSTICE ON TRIAL, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

PAPERBACK

1. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

2. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

3. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

4. THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN (movie tie-in), by Garth Stein (Harper)

5. AMBUSH, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

6. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

7. THE FLIGHT GIRLS, by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

8. THE SECRET ORPHAN, by Glynis Peters (HarperImpulse)

9. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)