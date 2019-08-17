Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 10

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. THE INN, James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE TURN OF THE KEY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. OUTFOX, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

6. A DANGEROUS MAN, by Robert Crais (Putnam)

7. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. THE NEW GIRL, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. CHANCES ARE . . ., by Richard Russo (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. TINY BUT MIGHTY, by Hannah Shaw (Plume)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

5. THREE WOMEN, by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

6. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

8. JUSTICE ON TRIAL, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

9. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

10. NEVER SETTLE, by Marty Smith (Twelve)

PAPERBACK

1. THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN (movie tie-in), by Garth Stein (Harper)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 20, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

6. AMBUSH, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. THE FLIGHT GIRLS, by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

9. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

10. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)