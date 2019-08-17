TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 10

Bestsellers on display at the Book Revue

Bestsellers on display at the Book Revue in Huntington. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 10.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. THE INN, James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE TURN OF THE KEY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. OUTFOX, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

6. A DANGEROUS MAN, by Robert Crais (Putnam)

7. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. THE NEW GIRL, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. CHANCES ARE . . ., by Richard Russo (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. TINY BUT MIGHTY, by Hannah Shaw (Plume)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

5. THREE WOMEN, by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

6. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

8. JUSTICE ON TRIAL, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

9. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

10. NEVER SETTLE, by Marty Smith (Twelve)

PAPERBACK

1. THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN (movie tie-in), by Garth Stein (Harper)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. MY HERO ACADEMIA, VOL. 20, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

6. AMBUSH, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. THE FLIGHT GIRLS, by Noelle Salazar (Mira)

9. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

10. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

By Publishers Weekly

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lucille Ball as her iconic TV character in DVDs worth buying: From 'Lucy' to 'Bojack'
Actors in the film "Skate Kitchen," from left, Report: HBO adapting 'Skate Kitchen'; LIer reprising role
Shannen Doherty attends the Fox Summer TCA All-Star Doherty talks cancer battle: 'I'm lucky to be alive'
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple plead not guilty to charges
Bella Thorne attends the premiere of "JT LeRoy" Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub
Sonya Cassidy, seen on July 29 in Los Sonya Cassidy talks about 'Lodge 49' and more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search