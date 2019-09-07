Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 31

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 31.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. A BETTER MAN, by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. THE GIRL WHO LIVED TWICE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

3. THE DARK SIDE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

5. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. THE TURN OF THE KEY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. OUTFOX, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

9. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. THE BITTERROOTS, by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

NONFICTION

1. RADICALS, RESISTANCE, AND REVENGE, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

4. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. THANK YOU FOR MY SERVICE, by Mat Best (Bantam)

6. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown (Random House)

7. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

8. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

10. EVERYTHING IS [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (Harper)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN (movie tie-in), by Garth Stein (Harper)

3. THE WARNING, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. THE WHOLE TRUTH, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

7. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

8. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

9. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

10. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)