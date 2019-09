Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

2. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. THE ORACLE, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

4. KILLER INSTINCT, by James Patterson and Roughan (Little, Brown)

5. THE TITANIC SECRET, by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

6. VENDETTA IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. THE GIRL WHO LIVED TWICE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

8. A BETTER MAN, by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

9. THE DARK SIDE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. CALL SIGN CHAOS, by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

3. EVERYTHING IS FIGUREOUTABLE, by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

4. ANTONI IN THE KITCHEN, by Antoni Porowski (HMH / Martin)

5. THE EDUCATION OF AN IDEALIST, by Samantha Power (Dey Street)

6. RADICALS, RESISTANCE, AND REVENGE, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. BEHOLDING AND BECOMING, by Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House)

8. THE ONLY PLANE IN THE SKY, by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)

9. SHE SAID, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)

10. TOOLS AND WEAPONS, by Smith and Browne (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. THE TRUTH ABOUT MAGIC, by Atticus (Griffin)

3. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

4. THE WHOLE TRUTH, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. THE PARIS ORPHAN, by Natasha Lester (Forever)

7. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

8. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

9. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. THE WARNING, by James Patterson (Grand Central)