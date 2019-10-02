Bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 21

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 21.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

3. THE ORACLE, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

4. LAND OF WOLVES, by Craig Johnson (Viking)

5. KILLER INSTINCT, by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

6. THE GIRL WHO LIVED TWICE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

7. THE TITANIC SECRET, by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

8. VENDETTA IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

9. RED AT THE BONE, by Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead)

10. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

NONFICTION

1. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. SHUT UP AND LISTEN!, by Tilman Fertitta (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. PERMANENT RECORD, by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan)

4. CALL SIGN CHAOS, by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

5. D&D: BALDUR’S GATE: DESCENT INTO AVERNUS (Wizards of the Coast)

6. RADICALS, RESISTANCE, AND REVENGE, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. HOW HAPPINESS HAPPENS, by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

8. GLUTE LAB, by Bret Contreras and Glen Cordoza (Victory Belt)

9. SHE SAID, by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)

10. BALL OF COLLUSION, by Andrew C. McCarthy (Encounter)

PAPERBACK

1. THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY, VOL. 3: HOTEL OBLIVION, by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba (Dark Horse)

2. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. THE WHOLE TRUTH, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. THE PARIS ORPHAN, by Natasha Lester (Forever)

7. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

8. THE TIMEPIECE, by Beverly Lewis (Bethany House)

9. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

10. BIRNBAUM’S 2020 WALT DISNEY WORLD (Disney Editions)