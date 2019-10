Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 5

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 5.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

2. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. BLOODY GENIUS, by John Sandford (Putnam)

4. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

6. VINCE FLYNN: LETHAL AGENT, by Kyle Mills (Atria)

7. FULL THROTTLE, by Joe Hill (Morrow)

8. CILKA’S JOURNEY, by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s)

9. A MRS. MIRACLE CHRISTMAS, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. THE ORACLE, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

NONFICTION

1. BLOWOUT, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

2. THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN, by Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. THE UNITED STATES OF TRUMP, by Bill O’Reilly (Holt)

4. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. STILLNESS IS THE KEY, by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. INSIDE OUT, by Demi Moore (Harper)

7. WHERE DO I BEGIN?, by Elvis Duran (Atria)

8. OVER THE TOP, by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

9. METAHUMAN, by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)

10. FACE IT, by Debbie Harry (Dey Street)

PAPERBACK

1. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

2. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

3. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 21, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. EMBRACE YOUR WEIRD, by Felicia Day (Gallery)

5. A SPARK OF LIGHT, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

8. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

9. THE WHOLE TRUTH, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)