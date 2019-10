Bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 19

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Oct. 19.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. OLIVE, AGAIN, by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

5. THE DUTCH HOUSE,by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

7. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

8. NINTH HOUSE, by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. BLOODY GENIUS, by John Sandford (Putnam)

10. CHILD’S PLAY, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

2. I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY, by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

3. CATCH AND KILL, by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

4. TRAILBLAZER, by Marc Benioff (Currency)

5. BLOWOUT, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

6. THE WAY I HEARD IT, by Mike Rowe (Gallery)

7. DEAR GIRLS, by Ali Wong (Random House)

8. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. THE INFINITE GAME, by Simon Sinek (Portfolio)

10. HOME WORK, by Julie Andrews (Hachette)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

5. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

6. CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS, VOL. 1, by Matthew Mercer et al. (Dark Horse)

7. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

8. A SPARK OF LIGHT, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. A WELL-BEHAVED WOMAN, by Therese Anne Fowler (Griffin)