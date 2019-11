Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 9

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 9.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE STARLESS SEA, by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday)

4. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. KISS THE GIRLS AND MAKE THEM CRY, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. NOEL STREET, by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

8. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. THE LOST CAUSES OF BLEAK CREEK, by Rhett James Mclaughlin and Link Neal (Crown)

NONFICTION

1. TRIGGERED, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)

2. SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

3. FINDING CHIKA, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. ACID FOR THE CHILDREN, by Flea (Grand Central)

6. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

8. GRIT & GRACE, by Tim McGraw (Harper Wave)

9. THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN, by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

10. BLOWOUT, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE CHEF, by James Patterson and Max DiLalloGrand Central)

5. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

6. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

9. TASTE OF HOME COPYCAT RESTAURANT FAVORITES (Taste of Home)

10. CRACKING THE AP WORLD HISTORY: MODERN EXAM (Princeton Review)