Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 23

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. STRANGE PLANET, by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

2. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. TWISTED TWENTY-SIX, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

5. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. TOM CLANCY: CODE OF HONOR, by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

NONFICTION

1. A WARNING, by Anonymous (Twelve)

2. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2020 (Guinness World Records)

3. TRIGGERED, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)

4. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

6. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

7. EBERRON (Wizards of the Coast)

8. SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

9. FINDING CHIKA, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. THE CHEF, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

5. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

6. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

9. THE IRISHMAN (movie tie-in), by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)

10. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)