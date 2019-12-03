TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 23

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington.

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. STRANGE PLANET, by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

2. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. TWISTED TWENTY-SIX, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

5. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. TOM CLANCY: CODE OF HONOR, by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

7. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

NONFICTION

1. A WARNING, by Anonymous (Twelve)

2. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2020 (Guinness World Records)

3. TRIGGERED, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)

4. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

6. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

7. EBERRON (Wizards of the Coast)

8. SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

9. FINDING CHIKA, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. THE CHEF, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

5. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

6. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

7. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

9. THE IRISHMAN (movie tie-in), by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)

10. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

By Publishers Weekly

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger, left, Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane joining TV Hall of Fame
Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" season Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' charges will be investigated
News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva returned Silva makes emotional return to News 12 Long Island
Savannah Guthrie at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Savannah Guthrie's eye injury healing
Jodie Whittaker at the New York Comic Con 'Doctor Who' returns for season 12 on New Year's Day
Michael Zegen attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Michael Zegen talks 'Mrs. Maisel' season 3, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search