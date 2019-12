Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 30

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 30.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE RISE OF MAGICKS, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. CRISS CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. TWISTED TWENTY-SIX, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

6. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. STRANGE PLANET, by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

8. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

9. SPY, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2020 (Guinness World Records)

3. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

4. TRIGGERED, by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)

5. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

6. A WARNING, by Anonymous (Twelve)

7. CRIME IN PROGRESS, by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch (Random House)

8. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

10. FINDING CHIKA, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. IMPEACH, by Neal Katyal (Mariner)

4. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

5. CRAZY BUSY KETO, by Kristie Sullivan (Victory Belt)

6. THE CHEF, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

8. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. ELEVATION, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)