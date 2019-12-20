Bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Dec. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. STRANGE PLANET, by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

4. CRISS CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

8. TWISTED TWENTY-SIX, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

9. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. THE TESTAMENTS, by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday / Talese)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2020 (Guinness World Records)

3. HOW NOT TO DIET, by Michael Greger (Flatiron)

4. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

5. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

6. SAM HOUSTON AND THE ALAMO AVENGERS, by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

7. POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD (Pokémon)

8. THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN, by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

9. I REALLY NEEDED THIS TODAY, by Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

10. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

PAPERBACK

1. THE ULTIMATE INSTANT POT COOKBOOK (Simon Rush)

2. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

3. NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, by Greta Thunberg (Penguin Books)

4. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. THE CORNWALLS VANISH, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

8. THE IRISHMAN (movie tie-in), by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)

9. THE OLD FARMER’S ALMANAC 2020 (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

10. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)