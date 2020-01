Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 11

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. MORAL COMPASS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. DEAR EDWARD, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

4. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. SUCH A FUN AGE, by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

6. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. CRISS CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. TREASON, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. YOU WERE BORN FOR THIS, by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)

2. THE DEFINED DISH, by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)

3. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN, by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

5. ULTIMATE VEG, by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

6. TINY HABITS, by B.J. Fogg (HMH)

7. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

9. MARTHA STEWART’S ORGANIZING, by Martha Stewart (HMH)

10. HOW NOT TO DIET, by Michael Greger (Flatiron)

PAPERBACK

1. 7-DAY APPLE CIDER VINEGAR CLEANSE, by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

2. THE OFFICIAL GALAR REGION POKÉDEX (Pokémon)

3. FIRST AID FOR THE USMLE STEP 1 (2020 ed.), by Tao Le et al. (McGraw-Hill Education)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. INSTANT LOSS: EAT REAL, LOSE WEIGHT, by Brittany Williams (HMH)

6. THE RIVER MURDERS, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central)

7. THE ULTIMATE INSTANT POT COOKBOOK, by Simon Rush (Simon Rush)

8. THE DIRTY, LAZY, KETO COOKBOOK, by Stephanie Laska and William Laska (Adams)

9. THE OFFICIAL ACT PREP GUIDE 2019–2020 (Wiley)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)