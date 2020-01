Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 18

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 18.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. MORAL COMPASS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. DEAR EDWARD, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

5. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. SUCH A FUN AGE, by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

7. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. CRISS CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. A MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. LEADERSHIP STRATEGY AND TACTICS, by Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s)

2. EAT WHAT YOU LOVE: RESTAURANT FAVORITES, by Marlene Koch (Running Press)

3. THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN, by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

4. TIGHTROPE, by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)

5. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. THE DEFINED DISH, Alex Snodgrass (HMH)

7. BRAIN WASH, by David Perlmutter and Austin Perlmutter (Little, Brown Spark)

8. RUNNING AGAINST THE DEVIL, by Rick Wilson (Crown Forum)

9. THE SELF-CARE SOLUTION, by Jennifer Ashton (Morrow)

10. SUCCESSFUL AGING, by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton)

PAPERBACK

1. THE RIVER MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

2. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

3. 7-DAY APPLE CIDER VINEGAR CLEANSE, by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

4. WE HOPE THIS REACHES YOU IN TIME, by Samantha King Holmes and R.H. Sin (Andrews McMeel)

5. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

6. THE GIRLS WITH NO NAMES, by Serena Burdick (Park Row)

7. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

8. INSTANT LOSS: EAT REAL, LOSE WEIGHT, by Brittany Williams (HMH)

9. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

10. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (Putnam)