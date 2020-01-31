Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 25

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 25.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

4. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. DEAR EDWARD, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

6. SUCH A FUN AGE, by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. MORAL COMPASS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA, by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)

10. AGENCY, by William Gibson (Berkley)

NONFICTION

1. A VERY STABLE GENIUS, by Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig (Penguin Press)

2. PROFILES IN CORRUPTION, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. LEADERSHIP STRATEGY AND TACTICS, by Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s)

4. BOUNDLESS, by Ben Greenfield (Victory Belt)

5. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. ALL ALONG YOU WERE BLOOMING, by Morgan Harper Nichols (Zondervan)

7. THE DEFINED DISH, by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)

8. THE VALUES COMPASS, by Mandeep Rai (Simon & Schuster)

9. TIGHTROPE, by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)

10. TINY HABITS, by B.J. Fogg (HMH)

PAPERBACK

1. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

3. 7-DAY APPLE CIDER VINEGAR CLEANSE, by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. THE RIVER MURDERS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE (2020 ed.) (College Board)

7. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

8. THE GIRLS WITH NO NAMES, by Serena Burdick (Park Row)

9. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

10. INSTANT LOSS: EAT REAL, LOSE WEIGHT, by Brittany Williams (HMH)