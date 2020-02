Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 15

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 15.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

3. GOLDEN IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. SNUG, by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5. CROOKED RIVER, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

6. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. STRANGE PLANET, by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

8. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. WHEN YOU SEE ME, by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

NONFICTION

1. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

2. A VERY STABLE GENIUS, by Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig (Penguin Press)

3. PROFILES IN CORRUPTION, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

5. BUILT, NOT BORN, by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. FLORET FARM’S A YEAR IN FLOWERS, by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

7. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. DANGEROUS PRAYERS, by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

9. WHY WE’RE POLARIZED, by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

10. BECOMING: A GUIDED JOURNAL FOR DISCOVERING . . ., by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

4. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. THE POPULIST’S GUIDE TO 2020, by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti (Strong Arm)

6. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

7. THE BOOK WOMAN OF TROUBLESOME CREEK, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)

8. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2020 EDITION (College Board)

9. OUTFOX, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

10. THE OUTSIDER (TV tie-in), by Stephen King (Gallery)