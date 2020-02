Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 22

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. GOLDEN IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. ONE MINUTE OUT, by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

5. LOST, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

6. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. CROOKED RIVER, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

9. SUCH A FUN AGE, by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

10. A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA, by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)

NONFICTION

1. DARK TOWERS, by David Enrich (Custom House)

2. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

3. A VERY STABLE GENIUS, by Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig (Penguin Press)

4. UN-TRUMPING AMERICA, by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

5. BUILT, NOT BORN, by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. PROFILES IN CORRUPTION, by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

7. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

8. UNTIL THE END OF TIME, by Brian Greene (Knopf)

9. MASTERING DIABETES, by Cyrus Khambatta and Robby Barbaro (Avery)

10. FLORET FARM’S A YEAR IN FLOWERS, by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

PAPERBACK

1. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

2. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

3. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

5. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2020 Edition (College Board)

7. THE BOOK WOMAN OF TROUBLESOME CREEK, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)

8. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

9. NEON PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

10. OUTFOX, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)