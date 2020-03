Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 29

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 29.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

2. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. THE WARSAW PROTOCOL, by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

5. GOLDEN IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

6. COCONUT LAYER CAKE MURDER, by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. SUCH A FUN AGE, by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

9. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. THE GIVER OF STARS, by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

NONFICTION

1. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. UNKNOWN VALOR, by Martha MacCallum (Harper)

3. THE ULTIMATE RETIREMENT GUIDE FOR 50+, by Suze Orman (Hay House)

4. FOOD FIX, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

5. THE HOPE OF GLORY, by Jon Meacham (Convergent)

6. YOU ARE ENOUGH, by Panache Desai (HarperOne)

7. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

8. THE MOTIVE, by Patrick M. Lencioni (Jossey-Bass)

9. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

10. A VERY STABLE GENIUS, by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

3. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. SAY NOTHING, by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

5. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2020 Edition (College Board)

9. THE BOOK WOMAN OF TROUBLESOME CREEK, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks Landmark)

10. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)