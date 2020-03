Bestsellers for the week ending March 7

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 7.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. THE NUMBERS GAME, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. LONG RANGE, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

5. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

6. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. LETHAL GAME, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. THE NIGHT WATCHMAN, by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

9. THE JETSETTERS, by Amanda Eyre Ward (Ballantine)

10. TRACE ELEMENTS, by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)

NONFICTION

1. FIND YOUR PATH, by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

2. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. THE MAGA DOCTRINE, by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)

4. UNKNOWN VALOR, by Martha MacCallum (Harper)

5. PEARLS OF WISDOM, by Barbara Bush (Twelve)

6. THE ULTIMATE RETIREMENT GUIDE FOR 50+, by Suze Orman (Hay House)

7. FOOD FIX, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

8. THE HOPE OF GLORY, by Jon Meacham (Convergent)

9. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

10. UPSTREAM, by Dan Heath (Avid Reader)

PAPERBACK

1. THE HUNTING PARTY, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

2. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

3. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

4. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

5. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Grand Central)

6. DON’T OVERTHINK IT, by Anne Bogel (Baker)

7. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

8. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

10. OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE 2020 Edition (College Board)