Bestsellers for the week ending March 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT, by Hilary Mantel (Holt)

2. JOURNEY OF THE PHARAOHS, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

3. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

4. THE NUMBERS GAMEDanielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. MY DARK VANESSA, by Kate Elizabeth Russell (Morrow)

9. LONG RANGE, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10. IN FIVE YEARS, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

2. GET OUT OF YOUR OWN WAY, by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. THE GIFT OF FORGIVENESS, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking / Dorman)

4. FIND YOUR PATH, by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

5. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. THE MAGA DOCTRINE, by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)

7. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

8. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

9. ROCCO’S KETO COMFORT FOOD DIET, by Rocco DiSpirito (Rodale)

10. CAPITAL AND IDEOLOGY, by Thomas Piketty (Belknap)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

2. THE HUNTING PARTY, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

3. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

4. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

5. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. LOST BOY FOUND, by Kirsten Alexander (Grand Central)

7. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

8. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

9. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. SUMMER OF ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)