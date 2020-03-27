Bestsellers for the week ending March 21

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 21.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

2. STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, by Rae Carson (Del Rey)

3. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

4. THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT, by Hilary Mantel (Holt)

5. SMOKE BITTEN, by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

6. THE JERUSALEM ASSASSIN, by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

8. IN FIVE YEARS, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

9. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. JOURNEY OF THE PHARAOHS, by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. D&D: EXPLORER’S GUIDE TO WILDEMOUNT (Wizards of the Coast)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. FIND YOUR PATH, by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

5. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

6. THE GIFT OF FORGIVENESS, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking / Dorman)

7. MARKETING MADE SIMPLE, by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. GET OUT OF YOUR OWN WAY, by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. DANGEROUS PRAYERS, by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. THE GENIUS LIFE, by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. THE ODD 1S OUT: THE FIRST SEQUEL, by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

3. THE HUNTING PARTY, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

5. LEARN TO READ (Modern Kid)

6. WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS, by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

7. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

8. LOST BOY FOUND, by Kirsten Alexander (Grand Central)

9. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)