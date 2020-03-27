TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Bestsellers for the week ending March 21

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington.

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 21.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

2. STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, by Rae Carson (Del Rey)

3. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

4. THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT, by Hilary Mantel (Holt)

5. SMOKE BITTEN, by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

6. THE JERUSALEM ASSASSIN, by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)

7. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

8. IN FIVE YEARS, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

9. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. JOURNEY OF THE PHARAOHS, by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. D&D: EXPLORER’S GUIDE TO WILDEMOUNT (Wizards of the Coast)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. FIND YOUR PATH, by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

5. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

6. THE GIFT OF FORGIVENESS, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking / Dorman)

7. MARKETING MADE SIMPLE, by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. GET OUT OF YOUR OWN WAY, by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. DANGEROUS PRAYERS, by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. THE GENIUS LIFE, by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. THE ODD 1S OUT: THE FIRST SEQUEL, by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

3. THE HUNTING PARTY, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

5. LEARN TO READ (Modern Kid)

6. WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS, by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

7. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

8. LOST BOY FOUND, by Kirsten Alexander (Grand Central)

9. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

By Publishers Weekly

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Shira Haas as Esther Shapiro in Netfllix's TV 'Unorthodox': An achievement of searing power and grace
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job
Monica Raymund plays Jackie Quiñones and James Badge Starz drama 'Hightown,' partially filmed on LI, gets air date
Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Keith Urban 'Our Country' lineup announced
Ryan Eggold stars as Dr. Max Goodwin on NBC pulls 'New Amsterdam' NYC flu pandemic episode
Lorne Greene starred as Ben Cartwright on "Bonanza." Couch Comfort: Where to watch vintage Westerns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search