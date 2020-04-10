Bestsellers for the week ending April 4

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 4.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. TEXAS OUTLAW, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. THE BOY FROM THE WOODS, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

4. VALENTINE, by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)

5. AMERICAN DIRT, by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

6. DEVOTED, by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

7. THE GIVER OF STARS, by Jojo Moyes (Viking / Dorman)

8. BLINDSIDE, by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

9. THE NIGHT WATCHMAN, by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

10. THE NUMBERS GAME, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE, by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. THE ART OF STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, by Phil Szostak (Abrams)

4. THE FIRST TIME, by Colton Underwood (Gallery)

5. FRONT ROW AT THE TRUMP SHOW, by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

6. MITCH, PLEASE!, by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster)

7. MORE MYSELF, by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)

8. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

9. MIDNIGHT MOM DEVOTIONAL, by Becky Thompson and Susan K. Pitts (WaterBrook)

10. OPEN BOOK, by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

PAPERBACK

1. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. WOW, NO THANK YOU., by Samantha Irby (Vintage)

3. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (movie tie-in), by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

4. THE ODD 1S OUT: THE FIRST SEQUEL, by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

5. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

6. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

8. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS, by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

10. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!, by Andrew Kravis (Zephyros)